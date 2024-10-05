EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD’s extended decline and strong break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.1031) last week suggest that the near term trend has reversed. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 38.2% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0920. Sustained break there will argue that fall from 1.1213 is the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.1274. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 61.8% retracement at 1.0740 next. On the upside, above 1.1039 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 1.1274 resistance (2023 high) suggests that corrective pattern from there (2023 high) is not completed yet. Instead, decline from 1.1213 might be another falling leg. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0877) will validate this case, and bring deeper fall towards 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404.

In the long term picture, a long term bottom is in place at 0.9534 (2022 low). But for now, EUR/USD is struggling to sustain above 55 M EMA (now at 1.1018). Outlook is neutral at best at this point.