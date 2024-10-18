Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0803; (P) 1.0839; (R1) 1.0866; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. Some consolidations would be seen above 1.0810 temporary low first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0954 resistance holds. Below 1.0810 will resume the fall from 1.1213 to 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740. Firm break there will target 1.0601 support next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.