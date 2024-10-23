Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0782; (P) 1.0810; (R1) 1.0827; More…

EUR/USD’s fall from 1.1213 resumed after brief consolidation and intraday bias is back on the downside. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740. Firm break there will target 1.0601 support next. On the upside above 1.0871 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.