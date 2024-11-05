Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0860; (P) 1.0887; (R1) 1.0905; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains mildly on the upside as rebound from 1.0760 short term bottom continues. But strong resistance should be seen from 55 D EMA (now at 1.0937) to limit upside. On the downside, below 1.0831 minor support will bring retest of 1.0760 first, and then 61.8% retracement of 1.0447 to 1.1213 at 1.0740.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.1274 (2023 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern to up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low), with fall from 1.1213 as the third leg. Downside should be contained by 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404, to bring up trend resumption at a later stage.