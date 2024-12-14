EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD gyrated lower last week but recovered again after hitting 1.0452. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. Corrective pattern from 1.0330 might extend further. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0678) holds. On the downside, below 1.0452 will bring retest of 1.0330 low.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.

In the long term picture, down trend from 1.6039 remains in force with EUR/USD staying well inside falling channel, and upside of rebound capped by 55 M EMA (now at 1.0979). Consolidation from 0.9534 could extend further and another rising leg might be seem. But as long as 1.1274 resistance holds, downside breakout would be mildly in favor.