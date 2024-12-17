Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0483; (P) 1.0504; (R1) 1.0533; More…

Sideway trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias stays neutral. Corrective pattern from 1.0330 might extend further. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.0674) holds. On the downside, below 1.0452 will bring retest of 1.0330 low.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.