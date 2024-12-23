Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0365; (P) 1.0407; (R1) 1.0470; More….

EUR/USD is staying in consolidation above 1.0330 and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will remain bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds. Firm break of 1.0330 will confirm decline resumption and target 61.8% projection of 1.0936 to 10330 from 1.0629 at 1.0254, and then 100% projection at 1.0023.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 50% retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 at 1.0404. Strong rebound from this level will keep price actions from 1.1273 (2023 high) as a medium term consolidation pattern only. However, sustained break of 1.0404 will raise the chance that whole up trend from 0.9534 has reversed. That would pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.0199 first. Firm break there will target 0.9534 low again.