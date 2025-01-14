Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0198; (P) 1.0224; (R1) 1.0270; More…

EUR/USD is staying in consolidations above 1.0176 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral for now. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0435 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.0176 will resume the fall from 1.1213 and target 61.8% projection of 1.1213 to 1.0330 from 1.0629 at 1.0083.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 (2023 high) should either be the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low), or another down leg of the long term down trend. In both cases, sustained break of 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 will pave the way back to 0.9534. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.