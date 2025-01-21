Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0311; (P) 1.0373; (R1) 1.0478; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral at this point. The failure to break through 1.0435 resistance keeps another decline in favor. On the downside, firm break of 1.0176 will resume whole fall from 1.1213. However, decisive break of 1.0435 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 (2023 high) should either be the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low), or another down leg of the long term down trend. In both cases, sustained break of 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 will pave the way back to 0.9534. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.