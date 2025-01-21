Tue, Jan 21, 2025 @ 15:13 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURUSD OutlookEUR/USD Daily Outlook

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0311; (P) 1.0373; (R1) 1.0478; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral at this point. The failure to break through 1.0435 resistance keeps another decline in favor. On the downside, firm break of 1.0176 will resume whole fall from 1.1213. However, decisive break of 1.0435 will confirm short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1274 (2023 high) should either be the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low), or another down leg of the long term down trend. In both cases, sustained break of 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 will pave the way back to 0.9534. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.0629 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Low Spread Scalping Strategies

How to Build a Successful Expert Advisor

Getting What You Really Want

Why Is Forex Trading Illegal in Some Countries?

Times To Trade

Understanding Pivot Points

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.