EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.0176 short term bottom is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572. Decisive break there will raise the chance of bullish reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 1.0817. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.0572 will maintain near term bearishness. Break of 1.0371 minor support will bring retest of 1.0176 low.

In the bigger picture, outlook is mixed as fall from 1.1274 (2023 high) could either be the second leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low), or another down leg of the long term down trend. Strong support from 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 to 1.1274 at 1.0199 will favor the former case, and sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0722) will argue that the third leg might have started. However, sustained trading below 1.0199 will favor the latter case and bring retest of 0.9534 low.