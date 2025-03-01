EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD reversed after edging higher to 1.0527 last week, and the development suggests that consolidation from from 1.0176 has already completed. Initial bias stays on the downside this week for retesting 1.0176/0210 support zone first. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 1.1213, and carry larger bearish implications. On the upside, above 1.0419 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1213 to 1.0176 at 1.0572 holds.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is on 61.8 retracement of 0.9534 (2022 low) to 1.1274 (2024 high) at 1.0199. Sustained break there will solidify the case of medium term bearish trend reversal, and pave the way back to 0.9534. However, reversal from 1.0199 will argue that price actions from 1.1274 are merely a corrective pattern, and has already completed.

In the long term picture, down trend from 1.6039 remains in force with EUR/USD staying well inside falling channel, and upside of rebound capped by 55 M EMA (now at 1.0929). Consolidation from 0.9534 could extend further and another rising leg might be seem. But as long as 1.1274 resistance holds, eventual downside breakout would be mildly in favor.