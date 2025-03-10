Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0780; (P) 1.0834; (R1) 1.0888; More…

While further rise could be seen in EUR/USD, loss of momentum as seen in 4H MACD could limit upside to bring retreat. On the downside, break of 1.0764 minor support will with bias neutral for consolidations first, before staging another rally. Nevertheless, firm break of 1.0932 will pave the way back to 1.1274 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, the strong break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.0675) suggests that fall from 1.1274 (2024 high) has completed as a three wave correction to 1.0176. Rise from 0.9534 is still intact, and might be ready to resume. Decisive break of 1.1274 will target 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Also, that will send EUR/USD through a multi-decade channel resistance will carries larger bullish implication. This will now be the favored case as long as 1.0531 resistance turned support holds.