Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1377; (P) 1.1462; (R1) 1.1507; More…

EUR/USD’s breach of 11357 minor support suggests short term topping at 1.1572, on bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD. Intraday bias is back on the downside for deeper pullback. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039. On the upside, break of 1.1572 will resume larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0776) holds.