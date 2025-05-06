Tue, May 06, 2025 @ 13:13 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1285; (P) 1.1324; (R1) 1.1354; More

Intraday bias in EUR/USD stays neutral as range trading continues above 1.1265. On the downside, below 1.1265 will resume the corrective fall from 1.1572 short term top. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039. On the upside, break of 1.1424 will suggest that the correction has completed and bring retest of 1.1572 high.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0808) holds.

