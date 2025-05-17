EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD dived further to 1.1064 last week but recovered ahead of 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Strong support is still expected from 1.1039 to complete the correction from 1.1572. On the upside, above 1.1292 will bring stronger rise back to retest 1.1572. However, sustained break of 1.1039 will dampen this view and target 61.8% retracement at 1.0709 next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0818) holds.

In the long term picture, the case of long term bullish reversal is building up. Sustained break of falling channel resistance (now at around 1.1300) will argue that the down trend from 1.6039 (2008 high) has completed at 0.9534. A medium term up trend should then follow even as a corrective move. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.6039 to 0.9534 at 1.2019.