Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1180; (P) 1.1234; (R1) 1.1296; More…

Range trading continues in EUR/USD and intraday bias remains neutral. On the upside, decisive break of 1.1292 resistance should indicate that correction from 1.1572 has already completed after defending 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1572 at 1.1039. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 1.1572 next. However, sustained break of 1.1039 will bring deeper decline to 61.8% retracement at 1.0709 next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0818) holds.