Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1239; (P) 1.1263; (R1) 1.1307;

EUR/USD’s break of 1.1292 resistance suggest that correction from 1.1572 has completed at 1.1064 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.1572 high first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. On the downside, break of 1.1217 minor support will delay the bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0818) holds.