Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1286; (P) 1.1324; (R1) 1.1369; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral first with current retreat. But further rise is expected as long as 1.1216 support holds. Correction from 1.1572 could have completed at 1.1064 already. Above 1.1362 will bring retest of 1.1572 first. Firm break there will resume larger up trend. Next near term target will be 61.8% projection of 1.0176 to 1.1572 from 1.1064 at 1.1927. However, break of 1.1217 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1064 support instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0818) holds.