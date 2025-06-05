Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1371; (P) 1.1403; (R1) 1.1449; More…

EUR/USD’s rebound from 1.1064 resumed by breaking through 1.1453 today. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 1.1572 high. Strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, On the downside, break of 1.1356 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 has started the third leg, and target 1.1209 support. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.1572 will confirm larger up trend resumption.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.