Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1401; (P) 1.1448; (R1) 1.1491;

Intraday bias in EUR/USD is turned neutral with current retreat. While another rise might be seen, strong resistance could emerge from 1.1572 to limit upside, at least on first attempt. On the downside, break of 1.1356 support will indicate that the corrective pattern from 1.1572 might have started the third leg, and target 1.1209 support for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.0856) holds.