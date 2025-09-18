Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1774; (P) 1.1847; (R1) 1.1885; More…

Intraday bias in EUR?USD is turned neutral first with current retreat. Some consolidations would be seen below 1.1917 temporary top first. Further rise is expected as long as 1.1741 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.1917 will resume larger up trend to 1.2 psychological level. However, firm break of 1.1741 should confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for 1.1607 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 0.9534 (2022 low) long term bottom could be correcting the multi-decade downtrend or the start of a long term up trend. In either case, further rise should be seen to 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916. Sustained break of 1.2 psychological level will carry larger bullish implications. Next target is 138.2% projection at 1.2581. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1215) holds.