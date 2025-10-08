Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1668; (P) 1.1699; (R1) 1.1747; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside for the moment. A medium term top is likely formed at 1.1917. Deeper fall should be seen to 1.1390 support, or even further to 38.2% retracement of 1.0176 to 1.1917 at 1.1252. On the upside, above 1.1682 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1778 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0176 (2025 low) is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9534 (2022 low). 100% projection of 0.9534 to 1.1274 from 1.0176 at 1.1916 was already met. For now, further rally will remain in favor as long as 1.1390 support holds, and firm break of 1.2000 psychological level will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.1390 will suggest that rise from 1.0176 has already completed and bring deeper fall to 55 W EMA (now at 1.1265) and below.