Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1722; (P) 1.1746; (R1) 1.1786; More….

EUR/USD is still bounded in range below 1.1803 and intraday bias stays neutral. On the upside, break of 1.1803 will extend the rally from 1.1467 to retest 1.1917 high. However, firm break of 55 D EMA (now at 1.1640) will turn bias back to the downside for 1.1467 support, to extend the corrective pattern form 1.19717 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.1385) holds, up trend from 0.9534 (2022 low) is still in favor to continue. Decisive break of 1.2 key psychological level will carry larger bullish implication. However, sustained trading below 55 W EMA will argue that rise from 0.9534 has completed as a three wave corrective bounce, and keep long term outlook bearish.