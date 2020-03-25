Daily Pivots: (S1) 128.75; (P) 130.10; (R1) 132.26; More…

GBP/JPY’s corrective rise from 123.94 is still in progress and stronger rebound could be seen. But upside should be limited by 61.8% retracement of 144.95 to 123.94 at 136.92 to bring fall resumption. On the downside, break of 127.33 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 123.94 low first.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.