Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.80; (P) 131.83; (R1) 132.36; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and further fall is in favor with 133.17 minor resistance intact. Corrective rebound from 123.94 might have completed. Break of 130.63 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 123.94 low. Nevertheless, break of 130.64 will turn bias to the upside for 61.8% retracement of 144.95 to 123.94 at 136.92.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.