Daily Pivots: (S1) 131.01; (P) 131.21; (R1) 131.48; More…

GBP/JPY’s rebound today put focus on 132.40 minor resistance. Break there will resume the rise from 129.27. More importantly, that would suggests completion of the corrective fall from 135.74. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 135.74 resistance. on the downside, break of 129.17 will target 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 135.74 at 128.44.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.