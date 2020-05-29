Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.00; (P) 132.44; (R1) 133.06; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point. With 130.67 minor support intact, further rise is in favor. Correction from 135.74 is possibly completed and from 123.94 might be resuming. Above 133.04 will target 135.74 resistance next. On the downside, though, break of 130.67 support will turn intraday bias to the downside for 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 135.74 at 128.44.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 122.75 (2016 low) are merely a sideway consolidation pattern, which has completed at 147.96. Larger down trend from 195.86 (2015 high) as well as that from 251.09 (2007 high) are possibly resuming. Break of 122.75 should target 61.8% projection of 195.86 to 122.75 from 147.95 at 102.76 next. In any case, outlook will remain bearish as long as 147.95 resistance holds.