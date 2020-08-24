Daily Pivots: (S1) 137.88; (P) 138.91; (R1) 139.57; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral as consolidation form 140.20 is still extending. Further rally is mildly in favor as long as 137.84 support holds. Break of 140.20 will target 100% projection of 123.94 to 135.74 from 129.27 at 141.07. However, break of 137.84 will indicate short term topping, on bearish divergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for pull back, to 55 day EMA (now at 136.68) first.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is still seen as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.