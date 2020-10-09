Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.74; (P) 137.08; (R1) 137.46; More…

Further rise is still in favor in GBP/JPY with 135.05 minor support intact. Rebound from 133.03 would target a test on 142.71 high. On the downside, though, break of 135.05 will likely resume the fall from 142.71 through 133.03 to 61.8% retracement of 123.94 to 142.71 at 131.11.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen only as a rising leg of the sideway consolidation pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 147.95 resistance holds, an eventual downside breakout remains in favor. However, firm break of 147.95 will raise the chance of long term bullish reversal. Focus will then be turned to 156.59 resistance for confirmation.