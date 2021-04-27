<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.77; (P) 150.08; (R1) 150.61; More…

No change in GBP/JPY’s outlook. Correction from 153.39 is still in progress and could extend lower. But downside should be contained by 148.50 support to bring rebound. On the upside, break of 151.95 will argue that larger rally is ready to resume, and bring retest of 153.39 high first. However, firm break of 148.50 will bring deeper correction to channel support (now at 143.31).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Next target is 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. On the downside, break of 142.71 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.