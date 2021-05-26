<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.62; (P) 154.04; (R1) 154.29; More…

GBP/JPY is staying in consolidation from 154.80 and intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 154.80 will resume larger up trend to 156.59 key resistance first. Break will carry larger bullish implication and target 61.8% projection of 133.03 to 153.39 from 149.03 at 161.61. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 149.03 resistance holds, in case of pull back.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). Next target is 156.59 resistance (2018 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bullish trend reversal. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 at 167.93. On the downside, break of 142.71 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of completion of the rise from 123.94. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish even in case of deep pull back.