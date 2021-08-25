<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.10; (P) 150.56; (R1) 151.06; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Further decline is expected as long as 151.38 resistance holds. Decisive break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 143.78 fibonacci level next. On the upside, above 151.38 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 153.42 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 149.03 support holds, such rise would still resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 149.03 support will indicate rejection by 156.59. Fall from 156.05 would be at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen back 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 156.05 at 143.78 first.