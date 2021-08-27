<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.43; (P) 151.01; (R1) 151.41; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first as it failed to sustain above 151.38 minor resistance. On the upside, sustained break of 151.38 should bring stronger rise back to 153.42 resistance first. Break there will confirm completion of the correction of 156.05. On the downside, however, sustained break of 149.03 support will carry larger bearish implication and target 143.78 fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 149.03 support holds, such rise would still resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 149.03 support will indicate rejection by 156.59. Fall from 156.05 would be at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen back 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 156.05 at 143.78 first.