Daily Pivots: (S1) 151.21; (P) 151.58; (R1) 151.88; More…

No change in GBP/JPY’s outlook and rise from 149.16 is in favor to extend higher as long as 150.43 support holds. Next target is 153.42 resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole corrective pattern from 156.05 has completed, and bring retest of this high. On the downside, however, below 150.43 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 149.16 support and below.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 149.03 support holds, such rise would still resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 149.03 support will indicate rejection by 156.59. Fall from 156.05 would be at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen back 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 156.05 at 143.78 first.