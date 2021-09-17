<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.98; (P) 151.27; (R1) 151.67; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral with current recovery. On the upside, above 152.82 will target 153.42 resistance first. Firm break there will argue that whole correction from 156.05 has completed, and turn outlook bullish. On the downside, break of 150.08 will target 148.43/149.16 support zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 123.94 is seen as the third leg of the pattern from 122.75 (2016 low). As long as 149.03 support holds, such rise would still resume at a later stage. However, sustained break of 149.03 support will indicate rejection by 156.59. Fall from 156.05 would be at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94. Deeper fall would be seen back 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 156.05 at 143.78 first.