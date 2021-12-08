<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 149.62; (P) 150.54; (R1) 150.96; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral for consolidation above 148.94 temporary low. On the downside, firm break of 148.93 key structural support will carry larger bearish implications. Next target is 161.8% projection of 158.19 to 152.35 from 154.70 at 145.25. On the upside, however, break of 152.35 support turned resistance will argue that the pull back from 158.19 is complete. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term channel support, and bearish divergence condition in week MACD are raising the chance of medium term topping at 158.19. Firm break of 148.93 support will argue that GBP/JPY is at least correcting the whole rise from 123.94 (2020 low). In this case, deeper fall would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10. Nevertheless, strong rebound from 148.93 will retain medium term bullishness for another rise through 158.19 at a later stage.