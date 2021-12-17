<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 150.84; (P) 151.74; (R1) 152.38; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral as it retreated after hitting 152.60. On the upside, break of 152.60 will solidify the case that correction from 158.19 has completed with three waves down to 148.94, after defending 148.93 key structural support. Further rally would be seen to 154.70 resistance for confirmation.

In the bigger picture, strong rebound from 148.93 key structural support will retain medium term bullishness. Firm break of 158.19 high will resume whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Nevertheless, firm break of 148.93 will bring deeper correction to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10, and possibly further lower.