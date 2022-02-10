<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.11; (P) 156.48; (R1) 156.77; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays mildly on the upside for 157.74/158.19 resistance zone Decisive break there will resume larger up trend. On the downside, break of 155.11 minor support will turn bias back to the downside, to extend the consolidation pattern from 158.19 with another falling leg.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 158.19 are seen as developing into a consolidation pattern to up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Downside should be contained by 123.94 to 158.19 at 145.10 to bring rebound. Firm break of 158.19 will resume the up trend to long term fibonacci level at 167.93. However, sustained break of 145.10 will raise the chance of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 137.02.