Daily Pivots: (S1) 162.47; (P) 163.30; (R1) 164.23; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 165.26 minor resistance will argue that corrective pattern from 168.67 has completed. Further rise should be seen to retest 168.67 high next. On the downside, break of 160.37 will bring deeper fall back towards 155.57 support.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.