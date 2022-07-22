<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 164.21; (P) 165.09; (R1) 165.64; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral for the moment. Break of 163.54 minor support will argue that consolidation from 168.67 is extending with another falling leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 160.37 support. On the upside, above 166.23 will resume the rebound to retest 168.67 high instead.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.