Daily Pivots: (S1) 160.72; (P) 161.61; (R1) 162.17; More…

GBP/JPY’s fall continues today and breaks through 160.37 support. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Deeper decline would be seen to 162.67 support next. On the upside, above 162.20 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 195.86 (2015 high) to 122.75 (2016 low) at 167.93 will be a long term bullish signal, and could pave the way back to 195.86 high. This will now remain the favored case as long as 155.57 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.