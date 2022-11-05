GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/JPY edged higher to 172.11 last week but retreated sharply since then. But downside is so far supported by 164.95 support. Initial bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 172.11 will resume larger up trend. However, break of 164.95 will bring deeper pull back to 159.71 support and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low), as part of the trend from 122.75 (2016 low) is still in progress. Further rise would be seen to 161.8% projection of 122.75 to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 151.88) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high).