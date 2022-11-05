Sat, Nov 05, 2022 @ 17:15 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

GBP/JPY edged higher to 172.11 last week but retreated sharply since then. But downside is so far supported by 164.95 support. Initial bias remains neutral first. On the upside, break of 172.11 will resume larger up trend. However, break of 164.95 will bring deeper pull back to 159.71 support and below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 123.94 (2020 low), as part of the trend from 122.75 (2016 low) is still in progress. Further rise would be seen to 161.8% projection of 122.75 to 156.59 (2018 high) from 123.94 at 178.69. This will now remain the favored case as long as 148.93 support holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 55 month EMA (now at 151.88) holds, rise from 122.75 could still extend higher at a later stage. Next target is 195.86 (2015 high).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.