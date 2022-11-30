GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.28; (P) 165.98; (R1) 166.42; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first with today’s recovery. On the downside, below 165.43 will bring deeper fall to retest 163.02 support. On the upside, break of 168.99 will resume the rebound from 163.02 to retest 172.11 high.

In the bigger picture, there is no clear sign of medium term topping yet. Up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) could still resume through 172.11 high at a later stage. However, firm break of 159.71 support will argue that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 123.94, and deeper decline would be seen back towards 148.93 support.