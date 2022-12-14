<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.76; (P) 168.02; (R1) 168.94; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral again with current retreat. On the upside, above 169.26 will bring retest of 172.11 high. However, break of 167.09 will suggest that the corrective pattern from 172.11 is extending. Bias will be back on the downside for 164.02 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, medium term upside momentum has been diminishing as seen in bearish divergence condition in weekly MACD. Sustained break of 55 week EMA (now at 160.90) will argue that it’s already correcting whole up trend from 123.94 (2020 low). Nevertheless, before that, such up trend could still extend through 172.11 high.