Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.17; (P) 156.62; (R1) 157.20; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is turned neutral first as it recovered ahead of 155.33 support. Outlook will remain bearish as long as 161.22 resistance holds. Decisive break of 155.33 will resume whole decline from 172.11 to 153.70 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, as long as 163.02 support turned resistance holds, decline from 172.11 medium term top is expected to continue to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70. Sustained break there will raise the change of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 142.34. Nevertheless, break of 163.02 support turned resistance will argue that the decline has completed, and retain medium term bullishness.