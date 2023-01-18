<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 156.57; (P) 157.30; (R1) 158.22; More…

GBP/JPY’s break of 161.22 resistance suggests short term bottoming at 155.33. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Sustained trading above 55 day EMA (now at 162.39) will argue that whole correction from 172.11 has completed. Further rally should then be seen back to 169.26/172.11 resistance zone. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 day EMA will retain near term bearishness for another fall through 155.33 at a later stage.

In the bigger picture, as long as 163.02 support turned resistance holds, decline from 172.11 medium term top is expected to continue to 38.2% retracement of 123.94 to 172.11 at 153.70. Sustained break there will raise the change of trend reversal and target 61.8% retracement at 142.34. Nevertheless, break of 163.02 support turned resistance will argue that the decline has completed, and retain medium term bullishness.