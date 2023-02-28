GBP/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 163.18; (P) 163.76; (R1) 164.92; More…

GBP/JPY rises to as high as 165.52 so far and intraday bias remains on the upside. As noted before, corrective fall from 172.11 should have completed at 155.33 already. Rise from 155.33 should target 169.26 resistance first, and then 172.11 high. On the downside, below 163.73 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 161.18 support holds.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 172.11 medium term should have completed at 155.33. With 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 intact, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.