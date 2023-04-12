Wed, Apr 12, 2023 @ 09:36 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPJPY OutlookGBP/JPY Daily Outlook

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 165.48; (P) 165.84; (R1) 166.49; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY is back on the upside with break of 166.38 resistance. Rise from 155.33 is resuming and further rally should be seen to 69.26 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 162.75 minor support will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias to the downside for 158.24 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.