Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.73; (P) 167.35; (R1) 168.21; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains on the upside at this point. Current rise should continue to 169.26 resistance first. Break will bring retest of 172.11 high. For now, near term outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 165.38 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.