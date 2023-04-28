<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 166.66; (P) 167.09; (R1) 167.85; More…

GBP/JPY’s rally resumed by breaking through 167.95 resistance an intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 155.33 should target 169.26 resistance first, and then 172.11 high. For now, near term outlook will remain cautiously bullish as long as 165.40 support holds, in case of retreat. However, firm break of 165.40 will argue that the corrective pattern from 172.11 is starting another falling leg. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 162.75 support and below.

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 123.94 (2020 low) to 172.11 (2022 high) at 153.70 holds, medium term bullishness is retained. That is, larger up trend from 123.94 (2020 low) is still in progress. Break of 172.11 high to resume such up trend is expected at a later stage.